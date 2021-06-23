Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana woman is 1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars

By Associated Press
Fox 59
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars. Anna Morgan Lloyd, of Bloomfield, was ordered by a federal judge to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

fox59.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomfield, IN
Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Bloomfield, IN
Bloomfield, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Society
Bloomfield, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#American#District Court#Oath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

William and Harry reunite at Diana statue unveiling

Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to appear together Thursday to unveil a statue honoring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The statue -- which was originally commissioned in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of her death -- was revealed at...