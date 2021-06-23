CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wilmer Flores on Giants' sidelines Wednesday with tight hamstring

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2021-06-23

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Flores made an early...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Giants Star Buster Posey Leaves His Heart In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Buster Posey, the face of the San Francisco Giants dynastic run of three World Series titles, announced Thursday he was retiring from the game after 13 seasons, leaving behind countless heartbroken fans who admired his quiet, humble manner and stellar play. The 34-year-old, seven-time All-Star looked almost out of place as he sat in Oracle Park without his signature catcher garb on. “As you know I’m here today announcing that I am retiring,” Posey said with emotion in his voice. “A lot of you out there know that my first instinct is not to run and get...
MLB
CBS San Francisco

Report: Giants Star Buster Posey To Retire; Announcement Scheduled Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Buster Posey, one of the greatest catchers of his generation and the greatest catcher in San Francisco Giants history, will announce his retirement Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly. While neither Posey nor the Giants have commented, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Associated Press also said sources had confirmed the Giants star’s stunning announcement. After undergoing hip surgery and opting to sit out the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the 34-year-old Posey enjoyed a resurgent 2021 season, hitting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs in 454 plate appearances. It was his best year since his peak years in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Wilmer Flores
Dallas Sports Focus

Giants claim Palumbo on waivers

The San Francisco Giants claimed pitcher Joe Palumbo on waivers from the Texas Rangers today, it has been announced. Palumbo, 27, was a 30th round draft pick of the Rangers in 2013, and appeared to be having a breakout year in 2017 at high-A before Tommy John surgery cut his season short. He bounced back fairly well in 2018, and made it to the majors in 2019, but struggled to stay healthy and log innings. Palumbo appeared in just two games in 2020 due to ulcerative colitis, and then made just six appearances — totaling 6.2 IP — for Round Rock in 2021 due to a back injury that ultimately ended his season, once again, prematurely.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Reliever Hunter Harvey Claimed By San Francisco Giants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles said Friday. Pitchers Marcos Diplán, Chris Ellis, Conner Greene and Spenser Watkins, and catchers Pedro Severino and Nick Ciuffo have all been outrighted, the team also announced. Watkins and Ciuffo have been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, while the other four players elected free agency. Known for his mullet and electric fastball, Harvey had a 3.42 ERA in three years with the Orioles. But he had problems staying healthy, throwing only 23 2/3 innings between 2019 and 2021. The Orioles used...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Oakland Athletics#Numberfire#Mlb Heat Map
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
NESN

Here’s Which Red Sox Are Free Agents This Offseason

The Boston Red Sox saw their season come to an end Friday night with their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. And with that, the offseason has now arrived for Chaim Bloom and Co. The Red Sox have much of their core...
NFL
Yardbarker

Did Buster Posey's successful investment play part in retirement decision?

In a development that came as a surprise to many, Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement from baseball this week. It turns out that the timing may not have been a coincidence. Steve Berman of The Athletic was among those who noted that the longtime San Francisco Giants...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy