Wilmer Flores on Giants' sidelines Wednesday with tight hamstring

The San Francisco Giants claimed pitcher Joe Palumbo on waivers from the Texas Rangers today, it has been announced. Palumbo, 27, was a 30th round draft pick of the Rangers in 2013, and appeared to be having a breakout year in 2017 at high-A before Tommy John surgery cut his season short. He bounced back fairly well in 2018, and made it to the majors in 2019, but struggled to stay healthy and log innings. Palumbo appeared in just two games in 2020 due to ulcerative colitis, and then made just six appearances — totaling 6.2 IP — for Round Rock in 2021 due to a back injury that ultimately ended his season, once again, prematurely.
