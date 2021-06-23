Wilmer Flores on Giants' sidelines Wednesday with tight hamstring

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Buster Posey, the face of the San Francisco Giants dynastic run of three World Series titles, announced Thursday he was retiring from the game after 13 seasons, leaving behind countless heartbroken fans who admired his quiet, humble manner and stellar play. The 34-year-old, seven-time All-Star looked almost out of place as he sat in Oracle Park without his signature catcher garb on. “As you know I’m here today announcing that I am retiring,” Posey said with emotion in his voice. “A lot of you out there know that my first instinct is not to run and get...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO