Expedition Days At Travelers Rest This Weekend

It’s a fantastic feeling to be able to travel this weekend, after a year-plus in quarantine. But there are some drawbacks in returning to normalcy. For one, a lot of people will be on the roads. A recent poll found that 132 million Americans, or 51% of us, will go somewhere this weekend. And it’s expected to be the biggest weekend of travel since at least Christmas of 2019. Triple-A put out some data on traffic that found you should have started your travel yesterday if possible. The roads will be crammed this afternoon, tomorrow afternoon and on Saturday, particularly between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. The best times to hit the road are late tonight, tomorrow morning, Saturday evening, all day Sunday, which is the Fourth of July and early Monday morning. And when you’re coming back, try to avoid Monday, late afternoon, between 4:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. (AAA / USA Today / PR Newswire)