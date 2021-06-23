Cancel
New Aliens shooter captures HR Giger's weirdness, coming August 24

By Derek Strickland
The new Aliens Fireteam Elite shooter authentically captures H.R. Giger's bizarre art that inspired the classic horror franchise. Action is at the core of the new Aliens Fireteam Elite third-person shooter, but the scenery is lifted straight out of a feature-length film. The environments pay great respect to the macabre paintings and bio-mechanical designs of H.R. Giger, who's responsible for the original Alien costume as well as the ship on LV-426. Giger's work was just as instrumental to the Alien franchise as McQuarrie was to Star Wars, and his art has defined the series ever since.

