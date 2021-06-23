Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks’ brother: Chase Koepka gets delayed spot in Hartford

By JIMMY GOLEN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUi0R_0adIuD7700

Chase Koepka is getting his chance to play in the Travelers Championship — a year late.

The brother of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka earned his way into the tournament last year in the Monday qualifier. But he wound up withdrawing after playing a practice round alongside someone who had tested positive for COVID-19: Brooks’ caddie.

“I just felt bad for my brother,” Brooks Koepka said on Wednesday as he prepared for this year’s event at the TPC River Highlands outside of Hartford, Connecticut. “He was playing so good, too.”

Unlike his older brother, a former world No. 1 who can play any week he wants, Chase Koepka is a minor league tour regular who relies on sponsor’s exemptions and Monday qualifiers to play on the PGA Tour.

Last year, he won a spot in the Travelers in a Monday playoff. It would have been just his second regular PGA Tour event. (He has also joined his brother to play in the Zurich Classic, which has two-person teams.)

“I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to Monday into a tour event,” Brooks Koepka said this week. “I think if I went out and tried to Monday into every PGA Tour event, I might get two or three of them. It’s very difficult. It’s very demanding.”

After the brothers shared a house that night, they played nine practice holes with Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry. McDowell’s caddie tested positive on Tuesday, so Brooks Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, was tested on Wednesday morning; that also came back positive.

Neither Brooks nor Chase Koepka tested positive, but they both withdrew to be cautious.

Chase Koepka said organizers discussed with him the possibility of playing alone, or in a mask. But in the weeks after the tour resumed — the Travelers was the fourth event after the two-month pandemic shutdown — less was known about the virus and there was concern over an outbreak that would shutter the entire endeavor.

To reward his selflessness, tournament organizers guaranteed him a spot in this year’s tournament; the PGA Tour also created a spot in the field for him at Muirfield Village last year — the event following the Travelers.

The 2021 Travelers will be Chase Koepka’s fifth career PGA Tour start. His brother thinks the course lays out well for him.

“Hopefully he can put together a good week and somehow find his way into contention,” Brooks Koepka said.

DEFENDING DJ

Defending champion Dustin Johnson was knocked from the No. 1 spot in the world after 43 weeks when Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open.

“I’d been there for a while,” he said. “A good week this week, I think I could get right back there.”

Johnson is right: Rahm isn’t playing this week and his lead over Johnson in the rankings is slim, meaning Johnson could overtake him with a high finish.

Johnson came into the 2020 Travelers in a bit of a slump: Although he had finished tied for second at the Masters, and alone in second at the PGA Championship, he hadn’t won in 490 days.

His win at TPC River Highlands gave him 13 straight seasons on tour with a victory, and he followed it up with three more wins in 2020, including the Tour Championship and the Masters in November.

He has yet to win since the calendar flipped to 2021, though he had a top 10 at the Palmetto Championship the week before the U.S. Open, where he tied for 19th.

“Since January, I haven’t played as well as I would have liked to,” he said. “But I feel like the game is starting to come around at the right time.”

FOWLER PLAY

Rickie Fowler announced this week that he and his wife, pole vaulter Allison Stokke, are expecting their first child, a daughter. The couple was married in 2019.

“Everyone tells me it’s life-changing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure over the next few months I’ll continue to think about it, but won’t really know until the little one shows up and we know exactly what we’re going to do from there.”

Fowler arrived at the Travelers well-rested — a little more well-rested than he’d like after failing to make the U.S. Open field; he also failed to qualify for the Masters for the first time in his career.

“It’s not fun sitting at home watching other guys play majors, that’s for sure. It’s added motivation,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I ever like necessarily took them for granted. It’s such a fine line out here. ... Everyone out here on tour understands that, the difference of being on teams or being at majors and sitting at home watching is small.”

But that opened a spot in his calendar for his first trip to Hartford since 2013.

“It was always tough being the week after the U.S. Open for me, I feel like. I typically don’t like to play the week after a major,” he said. “But with where we’ve been at ... just felt like adding some events to the schedule.”

___

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Allison Stokke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#The Pga Tour#Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfthespun.com

Brooks Koepka Is Off To An Incredible Start At The U.S. Open

After finishing second in the PGA Championship last month, Brooks Koepka is off to a great start in Round One of the U.S. Open. Through 11 holes in the first round of the tournament, Koepka is minus-4 thanks to four birdies and not a single bogey. He leads the duo of Patrick Rodgers and Xander Schauffele by one stroke.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Brooks Koepka on track early in quest for third US Open title

Brooks Koepka made an impressive start to his bid for a third US Open victory in five years as Phil Mickelson’s hopes of completing the career grand slam suffered a massive blow. Koepka, who won the title in 2017 and 2018 and was second in 2019, carded an opening two-under-par...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka HOBBLES up the steps ahead of the US Open!

Golf fans have been reacting to a video the past 24 hours of Brooks Koepka hobbling up some steps ahead of the US Open at Torrey Pines. Koepka has been nursing an injured knee for the past 12 months, and as a result has endured something of a rollercoaster season to date on the PGA Tour.
GolfDeadspin

Brooks Koepka dominates when the stakes are highest

Brooks Koepka is really good at golf, and he’s really good at golf on the biggest stages. Since the 2017 Masters, he has played in 14 major championships. In those 14 appearances, he has won four, finished second twice, and placed in the top-10 in three more. Half of his 14 Majors appearances have been a top-10 finish or better.
San Diego, CAchatsports.com

Russell Henley leads fog-delayed Open as Brooks Koepka makes presence felt

SAN DIEGO — Once the fog finally lifted over Torrey Pines, a familiar figure in the U.S. Open was plain to see. A long Thursday ended in darkness with Russell Henley in the lead and Louis Oosthuizen poised to join him when the fog-delayed opening round wrapped up Friday morning. There were a few surprises, typical of the start at most majors.
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Bryson DeChambeau videobombs Brooks Koepka at US Open

The rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been one of the best stories in golf this season, and DeChambeau wants to make sure he keeps it going. Koepka was interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after his opening round at the US Open on Thursday, and DeChambeau happened to walk by (once again). Knowing full well what happened the last time he passed through a Koepka interview, DeChambeau decided to intentionally become part of the story.
GolfNew York Post

Brooks Koepka in hunt after first round of US Open

SAN DIEGO — He’s not leading the U.S. Open after Thursday’s first round at Torrey Pines, but believe this: Brooks Koepka’s presence is being felt by the rest of the field. Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open winner, stands just two shots out of the lead held by Russell Henley, who...
Golfchatsports.com

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and the fight everyone wants to see

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, U.S. Open, United States Golf Association, Torrey Pines Golf Course. It says something about the state of modern golf that the most important story heading into the U.S. Open was ... the tee times. Specifically, would the USGA pair Bryson DeChambeau, the swollen scientist, with Brooks...
San Diego, CAESPN

The Latest: Another major, another Brooks Koepka sighting

SAN DIEGO --  The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):. The fog lifts, a major championship gets underway, and Brooks Koepka shows up. Koepka was among those off to a strong start in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He shot 33 on the back nine of the South course and made it look easy.
NFLBleacher Report

Brooks Koepka Talks Bryson DeChambeau, Doesn't Envision Settling Feud

Brooks Koepka doesn't expect his budding feud with Bryson DeChambeau to settle down anytime soon. During a Tuesday appearance on SportsCenter, the PGA Tour star said he's gotten the better of DeChambeau so far and that the rivalry is good for the sport. He also said that DeChambeau is the one who caused the brouhaha in the first place.
GolfGolf Digest

Chase Koepka on his COVID fiasco and playing in Brooks' shadow

Out of the corner of his eye, Little Bro caught a glimpse of Big Bro shaking his head in disgust. Chase Koepka had just left a 20-footer for birdie a good two feet short—never a great outcome, but especially irksome on the final hole of a Monday qualifier—and Brooks did not approve, for he thought Chase needed a birdie to have a chance at getting through. He was wrong. Chase had chipped-in for birdie on 17, and the ensuing par got him into in a five-for-two playoff for a spot in the 2020 Travelers Championship.
GolfGolf Digest

Travelers Championship 2021 picks: No major, no Brooks Koepka for our experts

Ahh, a post-major week. It’s a great time to take the week off as a gambler—not sweat for once—and maybe enjoy Sunday afternoon with your significant other. Scratch that, it’s Travelers Championship week, also known as the fifth major. It’s another can’t-miss affair on the PGA Tour, a tournament that continues to boast a strong field year after year, even in its unfortunate spot on the schedule. Dustin, Brooks, Bryson and Co., are all right back at it in Cromwell, Conn., where the always-exciting TPC River Highlands awaits.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Brooks Koepka: “We agreed on something and he went back on it”

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau came close to settling their feud on the golf course last week at the US Open. Both players were in contention on Sunday at Torrey Pines but both faded on the back nine to fall short of the title. Both Koepka and DeChambeau are US...