Used cars are experiencing high prices right now

By Shepard Price
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a global shortage of computer chips and factories switching manufacturing during the pandemic, car and truck sale prices are at a record high right now. That includes prices on relatively new used cars, mostly models that have been sold in the past three years. In the past year,...

www.myjournalcourier.com
