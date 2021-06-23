Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

15 DIY Dog House Ideas for Your Furry Friend

By Stacey L. Nash
Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dogs need a small area of their own where they can, relax, decompress, and sleep. Dog houses provide that space, but deciding on a size, style, and design may not be as easy as you think. DIY dog house ideas range from the grand and elaborate to the simple and understated. You can get creative or build something basic that fits within your budget. Pallet models, simple A-frame dog houses, and indoor/outdoor designs could offer the right solution for your home. There are plans aplenty for those ready and willing to pick up their tools and DIY.

www.bobvila.com
Community Policy
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Vila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Your Dog#Two Dogs#Diy Dog House#Alfresco Siding#Teepee 7 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsspectrumnews1.com

Rosie's Beach lets dogs unleash, make new furry friends

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Southern California is full of great beaches to explore, but one beach in particular is full of regulars who keep coming back to run, swim and make friends — furry ones, specifically. Spectrum News 1 visited Rosie’s Dog Beach, a place where a local dog named...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

8 best pet cameras that dispense treats, send alerts and protect your furry friend

What’s your pet up to right now? Maybe you’re at home with them, in which case you’ll be able to answer the question.But if you’re out, and you know you won’t be home for an hour or two, a pet camera can be a useful way of putting your mind at rest that they’re alright.Read more: 10 best dog coats to keep your pet warm and dryPet cameras are similar to regular security cameras but with pet-friendly extras, such as treat dispensers.A speaker means you can tell a pet to get off the sofa – though bear in mind that...
PetsTrendHunter.com

Dog-Friendly Dental Puffs

Bow Wow Labs' Crunch Puffs are single-ingredient dental treats for dogs that are rich in texture and all-natural. High in protein and low in fat, the treats are made with 100% grass-fed beef proteins, and the chewy format lends itself well to removing plaque and buildup to support healthy teeth and gums.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Delightful DIY Outdoor Wedding Décor Ideas For Your Summer Wedding

Ah the summertime, perfect for pretty much everything you can think of, including an outdoor wedding. Well, besides late spring, summer might be the only choice if you’re looking to have your wedding outside. But just having the wedding venue outside is not enough to classify your wedding as a proper outdoors wedding. No, you need to make it look the part. If you want your wedding to be in touch with nature, then you will want to add some DIY outdoor wedding décor in the farmhouse and rustic styles with plenty of floral elements.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Ugliest Dog Day 2021: Quotes About Our Loyal, Furry Friends

Ugliest Dog Day is marked annually on June 20 to honor the visually unfortunate furry friends, who are just as beautiful and loyal despite their physical challenges. On this day, grab your four-legged friend and give him an extra snuggle. If you don't have one, you can choose to adopt a physically challenged dog and give it a loving home. Here are few quotes to commemorate the love for the furry buddies, courtesy Good Reads:
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Every DIY Idea in This Customized Rental Is Worth Stealing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Mackenzie Schieck with cats Franklin and Louisa. The trouble with being someone who loves to decorate is that you are never really done. But want to know the best part of being someone who loves to decorate? You’re never really done—yay! Let’s keep decorating until forever and live happily ever after! But, when you also happen to be an Apartment Therapy House Tour writer, it poses a legit issue: When will I be done enough to do a tour of my own place? So, saaayyy you moved in August of 2017. Maybe you’d be ready by November-ish? Yeah, November. (Or not.) Okay, maybe after the first of the year? That should work. (That didn’t work.) March? (Again, no.)
Petsredtri.com

Considering a Pet? These Five Moms Share How They Decided It Was Time for a Furry Friend

Growing your family is a big decision—whether you’re considering an additional child or a four-legged friend. You’ll need to think about how your new family member will affect your day-to-day routine, your big future plans, your finances and so much more, but for many, a dedicated furry companion is worth it! We teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to hear from five moms about how their families decided to bring a pet into the mix:
Petspawtracks.com

4 best cookbooks under $16 for DIY dog treats

If you’re ready to make DIY dog treats but don’t know where to begin, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll go over a few of the best dog treat cookbooks for any pup-friendly home. Want to know the best news? They’re all under $16, so you won’t have to break the bank just to try something new for your doggo.
Pet ServicesPopSugar

38 Pet Products on Sale For Prime Day That You and Your Furry Friend Can't Miss

Amazon Prime Day is not just about stellar deals on tech and smart home gadgets or stylish home and fashion finds. Prime Day even has you covered with pet finds. Stock up on all the food, snacks, and treats your pets love to devour. Get all their grooming and cleaning necessities on a budget. It's the perfect time to splurge on pet toys and innovative gadgets your fur babies will love hopefully more than the box they come in. You can't go wrong with treating them to new bedding! We rounded up the best deals on all things pet for Prime Day so you and your furry friends can get in on the steals.
PetsPosted by
SPY

Give Your Dog A Home of Their Own With One of These Dog Houses

Although, as a human, it’s not a great feeling to be in the dog house. For our four-legged friends, it’s one of the best places to be. If you’re looking for a way to encourage your dog to chill out, sleep in their own zone or shelter from the storm or sun, you need one of the best dog houses.
GardeningPosted by
DFW Community News

Concrete Stepping Stone DIY For Your Garden

Let’s make a concrete stepping stone DIY for your garden using broken plates and cups. Making concrete stepping stones for your garden is a great way to use odd plates and cups that you have in your cupboards. Or, head to a thrift store or yard sale to pick up pieces to mix and match.
Petspetpress.net

100+ Sushi Inspired Dog Names – Cute Name Ideas For Your Pooch

Sushi is a unique Japanese cuisine that is delicious and many people love it. But, not only is sushi yummy, but it also has many kinds of sushi in Japan and has unique names. So if you love eating sushi, why not name your dog with sushi name?. Here we’ve...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Finn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Finn, a 3-year-old terrier mix waiting for a loving family to call his own. He loves to run and play and he rarely barks!. Thanks to a statewide adoption event through June 27, fees will be reduced to adopt Finn or other pets from Pawmetto Lifeline. Scroll down to get more details on that.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Built-in Ideas for Your Home

If you are moving to your forever home, then opting for built-ins is a great idea. It not only saves space, but also gives you a freedom to design your own multi-purpose furniture. We have gathered some ideas for DIY built-ins for our handyman fans. Create a Built-in Using an...
Kidsmakeuseof.com

6 Exciting Child-Friendly DIY Projects for World Youth Skills Day

World Youth Skills Day highlights the crucial need to help young people gain practical skills that they can use to improve their future. The day occurs every year on July 15. In the meantime, what can you do to celebrate World Youth Skills Day with your children?. Let’s take a...