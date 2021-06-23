15 DIY Dog House Ideas for Your Furry Friend
Dogs need a small area of their own where they can, relax, decompress, and sleep. Dog houses provide that space, but deciding on a size, style, and design may not be as easy as you think. DIY dog house ideas range from the grand and elaborate to the simple and understated. You can get creative or build something basic that fits within your budget. Pallet models, simple A-frame dog houses, and indoor/outdoor designs could offer the right solution for your home. There are plans aplenty for those ready and willing to pick up their tools and DIY.www.bobvila.com