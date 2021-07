Veg box company Oddbox is planning to launch its own range of products made from surplus food in an effort to divert more edible food from landfill on to people’s plates. Oddbox works with farms across the UK and Europe to ‘rescue’ surplus and wonky vegetables that would have otherwise have gone to waste. This can include onions that are too small, potatoes which are too big, or courgettes scarred by windburn but still perfectly edible.