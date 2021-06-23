Cancel
Leesburg, FL

James D. "Jim" Strouse

Daily Commercial
 13 days ago

Leesburg - James D. "Jim" Strouse, 85, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on June 17, 2021. Son of Horace and Alma (Erney) Strouse, he was born February 6, 1936, in Emmaus, PA. On July, 4, 1959, he married Marjorie Frederick. In addition to his wife Marge of nearly 62 years, he is survived by daughter Kathleen (Martin) White of Elida, OH, grandsons Nicholas (Kim) of Mentor, OH; Zachary (Katie) of Towson, MD; Timothy (Katie) of Broadview Heights, OH; and A.J. of Elida, OH in addition to great-grandchildren Emma, Jack, Drew, Julia, and Anne. He is also survived by sister Jean Lokez of Topton, PA and a sister-in-law Rita Strouse of Whitehall. He was preceded in death by parents and by brothers Robert (Betty) Strouse and Richard Strouse and brother-in-law, Anthony Lokez.

www.dailycommercial.com
