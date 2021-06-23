Chinese Court Cancels Auction For Yu-Gi-Oh Card After Price Reaches $13 Million
A Chinese court has cancelled an online auction selling a criminal's possessions after the bidding price skyrocketed out of control, possibly in part due to a rare Yu-Gi-Oh card, via IGN. As reported by South China Morning Post, A Chinese court made an online auction selling the frozen assets of a man convicted of embezzlement, but the auction was cancelled after it reached a bid price of 87 million yuan, which is about $13.4 million USD.www.gamespot.com