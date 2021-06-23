Chinese Court Cancels Auction For Yu-Gi-Oh Card After Price Reaches $13 Million

Chinese ride-sharing company DiDi Global Inc. set terms for its much anticipated initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 288 million American Depositary Shares priced at $13 to $14 each. Every four ADs is equal to one Class A share, meaning the deal will offer 72 million Class A shares. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "DIDI." There are 20 banks underwriting the deal, led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan. In its IPO documents, the company says it's the world's biggest mobility technology platform with 493 million annual active users in the 12 months through the first quarter of 2021 with a presence in 16 counties and nearly 4,000 cities, counties and towns. Proceeds of the deal will be used to invest in tech abilities, to grow its presence in select markets outside China and to introduce new products.