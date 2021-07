Doing a wine tasting is so much better when you know how to identify what you're sipping on. Here are our three tips to help you maximize your next wine tasting. Each wine has a rich story behind it — one that is told through scent, taste and sight. That’s why knowing how to identify what you’re sipping on can greatly expand your experiences, whether it’s at a formal tasting or having a glass of wine at dinner. Matt Meineke, founder and head winemaker at M Cellars Winery in Geneva, gives us three tips for identifying certain wines and varietals, from the first glance to the initial sip.