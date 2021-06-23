GRiZ Announces Labor Day Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Set your alarm tone to saxophone because electro-funk superstar GRiZ is returning to Red Rocks for a one-night-only Labor Day special. If you’ve been keeping your eyes locked on the already bustling festival season, you’ll know that one of the artists throwing it down with tons of new announcements left and right is GRiZ. From cooking up hot new tunes to releasing a brand new merch line, as well as selling out headlining events Space Camp, Another World, and recently Grizmas in July, his fans have been on their toes for a new surprise drop.edmidentity.com