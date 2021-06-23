Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Chuck Hasley

Daily Commercial
 13 days ago

Okahumpka - Chuck Hasley, 74, of Okahumpka, passed away Monday, June 21 in Leesburg. He was a graduate of Leesburg High School and obtained his bachelor degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He was a 20 year veteran of both the Air Force and Navy, serving in the Vietnam Conflict and the Gulf War. After retiring from the military, Chuck worked for the Lake County Property Appraiser's office, Gator Pawn & Gun and retired again after 11 years with Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory. He continued to manage the family property up until December, 2020 before he fell ill.

