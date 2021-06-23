Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

DHEC offers tips for avoiding mosquito bites

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 8 days ago

NEWBERRY ― In recognition of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week (June 20-June 26), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has tips to help prevent bites from mosquitoes.

At least 61 different species of mosquitoes exist in South Carolina, but fortunately, not all of these bite people. Mosquito bites can not only cause itchy welts on the skin, but they can also cause serious health issues by spreading diseases. The most common diseases that could potentially be carried by mosquitoes in South Carolina include West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis virus, La Crosse encephalitis virus, Saint Louis encephalitis virus, and dog/cat heartworm.

“As warm weather arrives and people encounter more mosquitoes, protecting yourself from bites becomes more important,” said Dr. Chris Evans, state public health entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services. “DHEC’s surveillance program helps identify cases of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in our state. Most mosquitoes are just a nuisance; however, we detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes in our state every year.”

The American Mosquito Control Association recommends three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away:

• Drain: empty out water containers at least once per week.

• Dress: wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered product that contains a repellent such as catnip oil, citronella/citronella oil, DEET, IR 3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, 2-undecanone, or permethrin-treated clothing. With all repellents, be sure to follow product label instructions.

Local governments also play a key role in protecting residents through mosquito control and cleanup efforts that eliminate mosquito breeding habitats. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a bottle cap of water. Get rid of standing water that can regularly accumulate in buckets, flowerpots, grill covers, tires, trashcan lids, outdoor toys, and other yard decorations or debris.

Pet and livestock owners should take steps to protect their animals. Last year, from June 24-December 4, DHEC detected eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus in 17 horses in 10 counties, 13 of which occurred in the summer. Vaccines can be effective in protecting horses against EEE and West Nile. Pet and livestock owners should consult with their veterinarian.

For more information on steps that individuals can take to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito-breeding grounds around their homes, visit www.scdhec.gov/mosquitoes. Use DHEC’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Viewer for the most current case counts of mosquito-borne disease in birds, mosquitoes, and veterinary animals.

Community Policy
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

295
Followers
431
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Birds#Animals#La Crosse#Epa#Eee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...