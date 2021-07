Atlas Strategic Communications has announced Doug Self as its new vice president and partner. He brings over a decade of communications experience and knowledge of the technology, consumer goods and telecommunications industries to one of Idaho’s strategic communication firms. He has previously held leadership positions with technology companies and communications agencies in both the U.S. and Canada. Born and raised in Idaho, he returns to Boise most recently from Calgary, where he oversaw external communications for the province of Alberta and ran several national and global portfolios for a multi-national communications technology corporation. Self attended Western Washington University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration – marketing. In his new role, he takes on account management and business development responsibilities. He will bolster Atlas’ client portfolio in the technology, innovation space and economic development.