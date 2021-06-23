Flood Advisory issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okeechobee The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Okeechobee County in east central Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Okeechobee, Fort Drum, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek, Country Hills Estates, Whispering Pines and Okee Tantie Recreation Area. Person driving on Highways 70, 710, 441 and 98 should use caution. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.