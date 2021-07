Two Serbian secret police chiefs have been sentenced by The Hague war crimes tribunal to 12 years in prison for their role in atrocities during the Bosnian war. Jovica Stanišić, the former head of the state security service (DB) and his deputy, Franko “Frenki” Simatović, who ran DB’s special forces, were ruled to have been “involved in providing some support” to the Serb paramilitaries who carried out ethnic cleansing in the Bosnian town of Bosanski Šamac.