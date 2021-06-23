Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Year's final supermoon rises Thursday

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdJtI_0adIrmmD00
A pink supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty from Liberty State Park in Hoboken, N.J., on April 26. The final supermoon of the year will appear Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Summer is officially underway in the Northern Hemisphere, and the new season will kick off with a full moon unlike any other until next June.

As the sun sets on Thursday evening, not only will the first full moon of summer appear in the southeastern sky, but it will also be the final supermoon of 2021.

The term supermoon may be sounding old for some stargazers as it is the third in as many months. Supermoons always come in groupings like this, and anyone that misses the one rising on Thursday night will need to wait until June 14, 2022, to spot another one in the sky.

There is more to a supermoon than just a viral nickname.

As the moon orbits the Earth, there are times when it is a bit closer to the Earth, called perigee, and times when it is a bit farther away, called apogee. When the full moon occurs when the moon is near perigee, it appears slightly bigger and brighter than normal, making it a supermoon.

Apart from supermoons, every month's full moon has a different nickname based on the weather, the behavior of animals or the changes in plants that typically occur during the month.

These nicknames often date back hundreds of years to the colonial Americans that came as settlers from Europe or the Native Americans.

June's full moon is often called the Strawberry Moon as it is the time of year when strawberries ripen across the northeastern United States, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Other nicknames for June's full moon include the Hot Moon, the Blooming Moon, the Egg Laying Moon and the Green Corn Moon.

Combining these nicknames, some are referring to this month's full moon as the "Super Strawberry Moon," although it will look similar to other full moons throughout the year and will not appear red like a ripe strawberry.

The night sky in late June has plenty more to offer than just a supermoon.

Just after the sun sets and the sky starts to go dark, people will be able to spot Venus to the northwest low on the horizon.

Venus will stand out in the sky as it appears to be much brighter than any other planets or stars, but it will not be visible all night. To see Earth's celestial neighbor, onlookers will need to gaze at the western horizon before 11 p.m., local time.

Saturn and Jupiter will also appear in tandem after midnight, local time, shining side-by-side in the southeastern sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hKLO_0adIrmmD00

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the sky during the second half of the night in the southern sky. Image courtesy of NASA

The two planets were a prominent pairing throughout most of 2020 with Jupiter glowing to the right of Saturn. This year, their roles are reversed with Jupiter shining to the left of Saturn.

The best time to look for these planets will be on the nights of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday when the moon swings by the duo. No telescope is required to see the planets, but with the moon nearby, the three nights will be three great opportunities to set up a telescope.

Scenes from the great outdoors around the world

Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
135K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Earth#The Native Americans#The Old Farmer S Almanac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

The Final Supermoon of 2021 Packs Groundbreaking Energy for Manifesting—Here’s What It Has in Store for Your Sign

The upcoming full moon is also the final supermoon of the year, which happens when the moon is the closest to Earth, giving it a brighter and larger look than usual. It’s occurring on June 24th at 2:39 p.m., ET, in the cardinal Earth sign of Capricorn. That cardinal energy is key here, because the supermoon in Capricorn of 2021 packs transformative energy and is focused on the initiation of the new, and grounding that into reality. The need for transparency and truth may increase, as the full moon is shining a light on both the outdated structures in collective society and in our own individual lives. For many, this can feel like a culmination or resolution of themes that began in early 2020.
AstronomyPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Strawberry’ Supermoon 2021: Here’s How to See the Final Occurrence

From meteor showers to solar eclipses, 2021 has been full of treats and excitement for stargazers. But this month marks the final supermoon of the year. According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It refers to when the moon comes closest to the earth in its elliptical orbit. The result is a slightly larger-than-normal view of the moon’s surface. However, there is no exact scientific definition for the phenomenon.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Savor tonight’s strawberry moon, the last ‘supermoon’ of the year. Here’s the best time to see it.

Keep your head in the clouds Thursday evening so you can gaze at tonight’s strawberry moon — the first full moon of the summer solstice and the last supermoon of the year. Technically, Thursday’s moon is a “marginal supermoon,” according to NASA. Different experts have varying criteria for what counts as a supermoon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac does not consider June’s full moon a supermoon ...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

See Perfect Perseid Meteors, A ‘Blue Moon’ And 2021’s Final ‘Supermoon:’ Your Stargazing Guide To Summer

Are you ready for summer stargazing? From a “Super Strawberry Moon” to what should be one of the best Perseid meteor showers for years, here’s what’s up this summer:. The fourth and final full “supermoon” of 2021 will tonight appear in the east as a delicate orange orb. Although it’s officially full at 18:40 UTC, catch it at moonrise where you are by using a moon calculator; for London moonrise is at 9:38 p.m., for New York it’s 8:54 p.m. and for Los Angeles it’s 8:36 p.m.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Photos of 2021's Last Supermoon

The last supermoon of the year was visible Thursday night as the first full moon of summer. A supermoon is when the moon is closest to Earth in orbit, making the moon appear larger and brighter in the sky. Thursday's supermoon reached its peak at 2:40 p.m. EDT before it was visible, but the night's moon still appeared larger and brighter than usual.
AstronomyAllentown Morning Call

The Strawberry Moon will rise today — the final supermoon of 2021

Turn your eyes to the skies Thursday night to take in the final supermoon of 2021. June’s full moon, best known as the Strawberry moon, will actually hit peak illumination at 2:40 p.m., but won’t be visible until several hours later once it clears the eastern horizon, NASA says. The...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A mysterious comet is entering our solar system for the first time

Every now and then, astronomers discover something in the cosmos that has never been seen before. Such was the case recently when scientists discovered a new object which has only recently been confirmed to be a comet. The new comet is called Bernardinelli-Bernstein, and astronomers investigating the object have determined it has an orbit that takes 5.5 million years to complete.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Strawberry Moon,’ a ‘marginal’ supermoon, rises Thursday over Portland, offering a gorgeous sight for stargazers

A “Strawberry Moon” arrives Thursday, sure to offer a memorable sight for those gazing into the evening sky. But don’t expect this “marginal supermoon” to have a delectable red coloring. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the orb will be “golden hued.” (The June full moon gets its name because it coincides with strawberry-harvesting time. It’s also sometimes called a “Rose Moon” or, the genesis of the term for a post-wedding getaway, “Honey Moon.”)
Aerospace & DefenseCosmos

Deep Space Atomic Clock is truly next-gen

The future of space navigation is almost here – NASA scientists have reported that its Deep Space Atomic Clock is up to 10 times more accurate than any other atomic-clock designs. This new research, led by Eric Burt from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US, reports the findings from...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Astronomers spot 3,000 light-year 'light echo' of dying supermassive black hole

At the dark hearts of galaxies like the Milky Way lie supermassive black holes, with millions or even billions of times the sun's mass. Some of those supermassive black holes are what scientists call active galactic nuclei (AGN), which spew out copious amounts of radiation like X-rays and radio waves. AGN are responsible for the twin jets of ionized gas you see shooting away in pictures of many galaxies.
AstronomyNew Scientist

White dwarf star is the size of the moon but more massive than the sun

The smallest white dwarf star ever found is about the same size as Earth’s moon, but more massive than the sun. It appears to be shrinking, which could lead to a colossal explosion. Ilaria Caiazzo at the California Institute of Technology and her colleagues discovered this star, called ZTF J190132.9+145808.7,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Solar wind bremsstrahlung off DM in our solar system

We consider the possibility that the solar wind emits photons via bremsstrahlung when colliding with Dark Matter (DM) particles within the solar system. To this effect, we calculate the bremsstrahlung spectrum a proton would emit when colliding with a neutral spin-1/2 particle through the exchange of a scalar neutral particle. We assume a speed of 600 km/sec for the solar wind and assume that the speed of the dark matter halo is due to the motion of the sun through the galaxy, which we take as 300 km/sec. We assume a DM density of 0.3 GeV/cm^3 and a solar wind composed primarily of protons with a total rate of ejection mass set at 10^9kg/sec. We use a Monte Carlo technique to let this interaction take place within the solar system and calculate the photon rate an observer would detect on Earth or at the edge of the solar system as a function of photon energy. We find that the rates are in general very small but could be observable in some scenarios at wavelengths in the mm or cm range.
AstronomyElite Daily

The Last Supermoon Of The Year Will Be Oh-So Rewarding For 3 Signs

There’s an undeniable magic that radiates throughout the night sky when the moon is at its brightest and most vibrant state. When you hear about the astrology that powers each full moon, it even makes sense why things tend to get a little wild during this phase of the lunar cycle. But don’t worry, you have nothing to fear, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best June 2021 full moon.