POTUS

Ivanka and Jared trying to distance themselves from Trump over his constant complaining, report claims

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUIyF_0adIrWbT00

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are trying to distance themselves from former President Donald Trump over his constant complaining, a report has claimed.

According to 12 former Trump administration officials and friends of the family, the gap between Mr Trump and his daughter and son-in-law is growing wider as he incessantly complains about the 2020 election, sometimes for hours on end.

CNN reports that a big reason why the distance is growing is Mr Trump’s unwillingness to move on from his past grievances.

Mr Trump has also started to put Mr Kushner’s role in his presidential legacy into question.

Ivanka Trump wants a less complicated life for her family and is trying to leave behind the difficulties caused by four years in the White House, two acquaintances told CNN . They said she has to balance between embracing her father but not endorsing his lies about the 2020 election.

“They weren’t around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” one family friend told the outlet, referring to Ms Trump and Mr Kushner.

“He was kind of like a parent who sticks around less and less each morning while they’re transitioning their kid to daycare,” one person told CNN of Mr Kushner’s relationship with Mr Trump.

People who know his thinking say Mr Kushner wanted to stay away from Mr Trump’s constant remonstrations and the support he was receiving from the “array of characters around him”. The person close to Mr Kushner said he “still speaks on the phone” with Mr Trump.

A person who recently spoke with the former president told CNN he complained about a book deal that Mr Kushner acquired, worried that his son-in-law would use the book to take credit for Mr Trump’s achievements.

Mr Trump is reportedly jealous of the book deal, which according to a Kushner associate is worth seven figures and was struck with Broadside Books, the conservative wing of HarperCollins.

After a road trip, Mr Kushner and Ms Trump will arrive at Bedminster with their kids and be closer to the former president than they have been since he left the White House.

Allies of Mr Kushner say he’s “not at odds” with Mr Trump. A friend of Mr Kushner added that they have a “good relationship, but [Kushner] is not anywhere near his political orbit”.

The Independent

The Independent

