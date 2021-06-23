Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

2021 Metro East Start-Up Challenge to Offer at Least $22,000 in Prizes

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE – Entrepreneurs and new business startups are invited to compete in the 2021 Metro East Start-Up Challenge (MESC), Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 8th annual regional business plan competition. The MESC is organized by the Illinois Small Business Development Center ( SBDC ) for the Metro East at SIUE. The purpose of the Challenge is to identify, encourage and support entrepreneurs and business startups across the SBDC’s service area, including Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Edwardsville, IL
Business
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Mesc#Sbdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Senior Among 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship Recipients Announced By Illinois Conservation Foundation

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced the selections of Felicity Guttmann of Edwardsville, Mariama Bah of Zion, Ava Benstine of Oswego, Levi Buckrop of Taylor Ridge, and Elizabeth Kleinert of Ashkum as the recipients of the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarships. The high school seniors each will receive $2,000 to apply for specified college expenses. “Supporting this up-and-coming class of dedicated young conservation advocates is what the Conservation Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards Nearly $95 Million To Equity-focused Healthcare Collaboratives Across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker today announced $94.3 million will be awarded in the state’s inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. The Department of Healthcare and Family Services will administer the awards to eight innovative partnerships across the state with the goal of reorienting healthcare in Illinois to reduce healthcare inequities, improve health outcomes, address social determinants of health, and remedy persistent difficulty for underserved Continue Reading