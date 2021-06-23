2021 Metro East Start-Up Challenge to Offer at Least $22,000 in Prizes
EDWARDSVILLE – Entrepreneurs and new business startups are invited to compete in the 2021 Metro East Start-Up Challenge (MESC), Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's 8th annual regional business plan competition. The MESC is organized by the Illinois Small Business Development Center ( SBDC ) for the Metro East at SIUE. The purpose of the Challenge is to identify, encourage and support entrepreneurs and business startups across the SBDC's service area, including