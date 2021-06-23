2021 Metro East Start-Up Challenge to Offer at Least $22,000 in Prizes

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced the selections of Felicity Guttmann of Edwardsville, Mariama Bah of Zion, Ava Benstine of Oswego, Levi Buckrop of Taylor Ridge, and Elizabeth Kleinert of Ashkum as the recipients of the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarships. The high school seniors each will receive $2,000 to apply for specified college expenses. “Supporting this up-and-coming class of dedicated young conservation advocates is what the Conservation Continue Reading