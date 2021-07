When a series has been around for nearly twenty years, it can start to feel tired, in need of a complete overhaul. While the Ratchet & Clank games have always been fun action platformers, the last few games felt like they had lost something. Even the 2016 remake of the original title, though pretty and fun, felt like it was going through the motions. At what point are you remaking an old game instead of creating a new one simply because you’re out of fresh ideas? That remake was notably the only Ratchet & Clank to appear on the PS4.