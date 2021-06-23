Mary Kay, Librarian of the Canton Library and teacher Miss Stallings read the story Ruby Bridges to avid listeners at the Lincoln School in Canton during storytime as part of the Juneteenth Celebration held June 19. Organizer of the event, Phyllis Dean, said she was very pleased with the celebration and appreciates all those who helped and attended, including the Canton Public Library board members. More photos of the event will be included in next week’s edition. (Photo courtesy of Matchless Photography, Matt Parker)