Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, MO

Juneteenth Celebration

lewispnj.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Kay, Librarian of the Canton Library and teacher Miss Stallings read the story Ruby Bridges to avid listeners at the Lincoln School in Canton during storytime as part of the Juneteenth Celebration held June 19. Organizer of the event, Phyllis Dean, said she was very pleased with the celebration and appreciates all those who helped and attended, including the Canton Public Library board members. More photos of the event will be included in next week’s edition. (Photo courtesy of Matchless Photography, Matt Parker)

www.lewispnj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Canton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#The Canton Library#The Lincoln School#Canton Public Library#Matchless Photography
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Parker
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Up to 1,500 companies compromised by ransomware attack on Kaseya

As many as 1,500 companies around the world were potentially compromised by a ransomware attack late last week on software company Kaseya, it acknowledged Monday. Kaseya, which was hit by a ransomware attack likely carried out by a Russian cyber criminal group, announced that while about 50 of its customers were directly impacted, those customers provided information technology services to between 800 and 1,500 companies that were also potentially compromised.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy