Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

California Democrat suggests Catholic church should be stripped of tax-exempt status if it denies Biden communion

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c98uG_0adIrD4u00

A Democratic congressman from California has said that the Catholic church should have their tax-free status revoked if they decide President Joe Biden should not be able to take Communion .

The comment  from Rep Jared Huffman comes after a recent US Conference of Catholic Bishops vote on 18 June to begin the process to deny Mr Biden the ability to take Communion. Seventy-three per cent of US bishops voted for the motion, which was to share a full description of the sacrament of the Eucharist.

Mr Huffman wrote on Twitter, “If they’re going to politically weaponize religion by ‘rebuking’ Democrats who support women’s reproductive choice, then a ‘rebuke’ of their tax-exempt status may be in order.”

According to IRS ’ website, churches may enjoy certain tax relief if they are not beholden to shareholders. Additionally, the conditions state that churches “may not attempt to influence legislation as a substantial part of its activities and it may not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates”.

Recently, a wave of Republican-controlled states have been passing restrictive anti-abortion laws, including Texas and Alabama. They have introduced limits on the medical procedure at as early as six weeks of pregnancy. This trend is believed to be a part of an overall strategy to overturn Roe v Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court ruling that allowed safe and legal access to abortion.

The debate about Biden being able to take Communion comes from him being personally pro-life, but uninterested in denying women the right autonomy over their own bodies. He wrote in his 2007 book Promises to Keep he did not think he has “right to impose my view on the rest of society.” Since then, Biden has repeated this belief on the record, such as in a vice-presidential debate in 2012 against Paul Ryan.

When asked about the vote on Friday, Biden said to reporters, “That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen”.

Biden is well known for his Irish Catholic faith and regularly attends public Mass services, including in England during the G7, surprising local parishioners. While campaigning with President Barack Obama, he had dedicated aides to locate Catholic churches that would welcome him in their Mass services, according to The Washington Post.

The bishop’s statement is believed to not be written yet. The America Magazine reported on the existence of a brief that implied it would “include the theological foundation for the Church’s discipline concerning the reception of Holy Communion and a special call for those Catholics who are cultural, political, or parochical leaders to witness the faith.

According to The Washington Post , the Vatican has warned against the drafting and publishing of the document, as Cardinal Luis Ladaria has written a letter to US bishops stating that creating policies about politicians receiving Communion would “become a source of discord rather than unity”.

According to the Pew Research Center , 67 per cent of US Catholics disagree with banning Biden from taking Communion.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

162K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Huffman
Person
Paul Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Democrats#Democratic#Eucharist#Republican#Supreme Court#Irish Catholic#The Washington Post#The America Magazine#Parochical#The Pew Research Center#Us Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSNewsweek

White House Reports Roughly 1 Percent Pay Gap Between Men and Women in Biden Administration

The White House is reporting roughly a 1 percent pay gap between men and women working under President Joe Biden's administration. A gender and pay analysis of White House staff released Thursday shows the Biden administration is "the most diverse" in history, said the administration. On average, women working under Biden for the White House make $93,752 while men make $94,639.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

DeSantis and Biden make nice on the national stage

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been hard at work raising his profile within the national Republican Party. Between base-boosting moves like fighting big tech over banning conservative politicians, and even sending National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border, DeSantis is doing a lot to pop up on the radars of would-be GOP primary backers come 2024.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have One Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s ‘family’ plan is all about hooking the middle class on handouts

In 1932 and 1964, Democrats won smashing election victories, giving the party not only a president with a strong mandate, but huge majorities in both houses of Congress. Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson used these mandates to establish safety-net programs for the poor and elderly. FDR’s New Deal passed Social...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden suggests Maxine Waters should run for senate

President Biden on Wednesday seemed to publicly urge Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to run for senate-- a gesture that seemed to even surprise the congresswoman. Biden was at a bill signing and was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill.; and Waters. A video from the event showed Biden turn to Garcia and then to Waters. He shook their hand.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

IRS denies tax-exempt status to Christians Engaged

On Friday, I and several others, including Rep. Chip Roy (TX) and Senator Marco Rubio wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig expressing extreme concern at the IRS’ recent denial of the tax-exempt status of Christians Engaged, a nonpartisan, faith-based civic engagement organization in Garland, Texas. Christians Engaged is a non-profit whose mission is to pray, vote and engage on spiritual issues while promoting their values politically.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden faces an ‘erosion of support’

Yes, the White House honeymoon really is on the wane. “President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery,” Reuters reports, citing their own survey of 4,420 U.S. adults conducted with IPSOS June 11-17 and released Wednesday.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

President Biden’s parish in D.C. won’t restrict Communion

A D.C. Catholic church frequently attended by President Biden won’t deny the chief executive — or anyone else — the sacrament of Holy Communion based on political opinions, according to a statement released Tuesday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church cited the position of Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington, in its...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House reiterates Biden pledge to fill any Supreme Court vacancy with first black woman

President Joe Biden is sticking by his campaign promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if a seat opens during his term, the White House said. Asked whether the White House is preparing for a possible vacancy on the nine-judge court, Psaki reiterated Biden's pledge to advance diversity in his administration, including for the country's top justices.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
POTUSThe Guardian

America’s evangelical church is being torn apart by culture wars

Is the Southern Baptist Convention – the largest and arguably most powerful Protestant denomination in the United States – being held together by culture wars instead of Biblical teaching? That is the question in recent weeks, as thousands of Southern Baptists gathered in Nashville for their annual meeting to determine the bitterly contested future of the convention.