1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars

By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman 
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she avoided time behind bars. Anna Morgan Lloyd of Indiana was ordered by a federal judge to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge under a deal with prosecutors.

