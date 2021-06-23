Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Announces New Scholarship Endowment Supporting Students In STEM

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the creation of the Jim and Julie McPike Scholarship Endowment with an initial gift of $432,000 to support students in STEM. The scholarship will cover one year of tuition and fees for junior or senior students, with preference given to qualifying women, majoring in math, science or engineering within the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) or the School of Engineering (SOE). McPike, who earned a master’s in economic Continue Reading

