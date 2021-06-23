Cancel
Kirksville, MO

ROBERT MOLLICK

lewispnj.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Mollick, 76, of Kirksville, Missouri, died June 17, 2021 after a courageous battle with renal failure. The son of Charles Gottlieb Mollick and Julia Marie (Swanson) Mollick, Robert was born June 10, 1945, in Kirksville. He attended Kirksville public schools until moving to the family farm in Greentop. He graduated from Greentop High School in 1963. Growing up, Robert worked for his parents at Mollick Grocery in Kirksville and Joe’s Bargain Barn in Greentop. After graduating, he worked for Eschmann’s Furniture and for Charles Llewellyn Floor Covering Service learning his lifelong trade of floor installation. On February 11, 1966, he married Jolene Drennan in Greentop. From 1966-1971, Robert served in the Army Reserves. In 1979, along with his wife, brother Bruce, and sister-in-law Debbie, he opened Joe’s Carpet Barn and operated the business until his health began to fail in 2015.

www.lewispnj.com
