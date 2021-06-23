Cancel
Freetown, MA

Freetown Man Sentenced for Raping Girlfriend’s Daughter

By Tim Weisberg
 8 days ago
FALL RIVER — A Freetown man has been sent to state prison after he was convicted of raping his girlfriend’s young daughter. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Taylor, 51, has been sentenced to serve eight to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14. He will also serve 10 years of supervised probation following his release.

