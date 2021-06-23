Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senator Presses Amazon, Google on Matter Smart-Home Effort

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday. In a letter, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee said...

money.usnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Sonos Inc#Nest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
InternetUS News and World Report

Facebook, Google, Twitter Say Could Quit Hong Kong Over Proposed Data Laws WSJ

(Reuters) - U.S. tech giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they could stop offering their services in the city if authorities proceed with planned changes to data-protection laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a letter. The...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: UK watchdog to investigate Google, Amazon over fake reviews | Google to warn users about unreliable information during certain events | Senators roll out cyber workforce bill

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Welcome and Happy Friday! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller...
BusinessBBC

Amazon and Google probed over efforts to stop fake reviews

Amazon and Google are under investigation over concerns fake five star reviews on their websites could be misleading shoppers. The Competition and Markets Authority is also worried that "law-abiding businesses" who sell over Amazon and Google may be losing out to firms using false recommendations. Amazon and Google could face...
BusinessCNET

Amazon and Google fake reviews to be investigated by antitrust regulator

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it's launched a probe into fake Amazon and Google reviews, to see if the companies broke consumer law by not taking enough action to protect shoppers. The new probe by the antitrust watchdog follows an initial investigation that opened in May 2020.
BusinessPhone Arena

Are Amazon and Google encouraging fake reviews?

Amazon and Google are under investigation due to concerns the tech giants have failed to do enough to protect their users from fake online reviews, reports the BBC. UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is now formally investigating the online shopping giant and Pixel-maker over "broken consumer law". Why are...
InternetPosted by
The Millennial Source

Are Amazon, Disney, Facebook and Google monopolies?

The most recent attack against monopolies has come in the form of a bill in Congress that deals with Amazon’s monopoly on e-commerce. Monopoly – it’s more than a board game with a shoe and a dog racing around historic landmarks. It’s a real problem that has existed since the Industrial Revolution.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Klobuchar questions Amazon, Alphabet over smart-home devices

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wants to know more about how Amazon and Alphabet approach interoperability in connection with their smart-home devices and protect the user data that they collect. In letters sent to each of the tech giant’s CEOs Wednesday, the chair of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee overseeing antitrust said...
Congress & Courtsavast.com

U.S. senator exposes data purchases

Plus, 700 million LinkedIn profiles get their data scraped, and a new report on facial recognition shows little accountability. Responding to an inquiry from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, several ad tech companies provided lists of the foreign firms, including some based in Russia and China, that purchase sensitive data on millions of Americans. “This information would be a goldmine for foreign intelligence services that could exploit it to inform and supercharge hacking, blackmail, and influence campaigns,” Wyden said in a statement before launching the inquiry, asking ad tech companies which foreign entities are buying their “bidstream” data, which includes information such as GPS location, device identifiers, and browsing history. Wyden sent the question to Google, Verizon, Magnite, Pubmatic, Index Exchange, and OpenX, among others.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here’s a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. MORE THAN THE ‘EVERYTHING...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Google must face Voice Assistant privacy lawsuit - U.S. judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge said Google must face much of a lawsuit accusing the company of illegally recording and disseminating private conversations of people who accidentally trigger its voice-activated Voice Assistant on their smartphones. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman let plaintiffs in the...
LawRepublic

Internet antitrust laws need updating

While the most recent court opinion was disappointing, it’s far from the final blow in the fight against internet monopolies. In fact, the ruling may just spur the long-term changes needed to rein in Big Tech’s powers. On Monday, Facebook claimed a victory after a federal judge tossed out a...
Public Safetyyourmoney.com

Smart homes at risk of hacking attacks

UK households now have more than 10 different connected devices, on average, from televisions to thermostats. While these products can bring huge benefits and convenience for consumers, as homes become more ‘smart’ they can become more of a potential target for hackers. Which? set up a fake home and filled...
WorldBBC

Amazon launches 'child-friendly' smart speaker in UK

Amazon is launching a child-friendly version of its Echo Dot smart speaker in the UK, several years after it was made available in the US. The speaker - which comes with either a panda or tiger design - is billed as a learning tool, allowing children "to have fun and learn with Alexa".
TechnologyPhone Arena

The Google Pixel Stand is nearly 60% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Google Pixel Stand is a nifty piece of technology that will certainly make charging your Pixel phones easier than ever. Regardless of whether or not you've been able to purchase Google's latest Pixel phone or you own an older one, the Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger is very useful in various scenarios.
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

TikTok's Algorithm and AI Tech Are Now up for Sale

Now anyone can tap into the secret sauce behind ByteDance’s globally successful TikTok app—for a price. The China-based company quietly launched a new BytePlus division back in June focused on selling TikTok’s artificial intelligence technology, including the popular recommendation algorithm behind its ForYou feed, to businesses worldwide, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
Internetsiliconangle.com

Nine apps stealing Facebook login credentials pulled from Google Play

Google LLC has removed nine Android apps from the Play store, including one with millions of users, after they were discovered to be stealing users’ Facebook Inc. login credentials. Discovered and detailed July 1 by malware analysts at Dr. Web, the apps, described as “stealer Trojans,” were spread as harmless...
Cell PhonesFinancial Times

Apple wins privacy battle in China

A co-ordinated attempt by Chinese tech companies to circumvent Apple’s privacy policies has been forestalled, a significant victory for the iPhone-maker in what was seen as a threat to its global privacy push. Tech groups led by Baidu, Tencent and TikTok parent ByteDance had worked with two Beijing-affiliated groups to...