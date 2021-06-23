ViacomCBS, Roku jump as Comcast sinks on report CEO has looked at deals

CNBC parent company Comcast is pushing back on a report from the Wall Street Journal that says the company is set to go on an M&A spending spree to better take on the streaming landscape. In a statement to CNBC, Comcast says the report "is pure speculation," adding that both Comcast's CFO and NBC's Jeff Shell recently said at analyst events that they "aren't in need of any new assets right now." Rich Greenfield, co-founder of LightShed Partners, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.