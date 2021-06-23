ViacomCBS, Roku jump as Comcast sinks on report CEO has looked at deals

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), Co-Founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, Director, Content Acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP Content Licensing and Business Development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification – The Exploding Opportunity of Fast TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT.