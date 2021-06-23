Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ViacomCBS, Roku jump as Comcast sinks on report CEO has looked at deals

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Julia Boorstin on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Comcast has explored deals to acquire ViacomCBS and Roku. Comcast has called the story 'pure speculation.'

www.cnbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Ceo#Viacomcbs#Cnbc#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Economy
News Break
ROKU
Related
AdWeek

Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins Given Global CEO Roles in ViacomCBS Restructuring

Last week, several top ViacomCBS executives—including Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks—were promoted as part of a broad restructuring and expansion of the executive team overseeing Paramount+’s programming strategy. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Execs From A&E, ViacomCBS, Cinedigm, Roku Channel & Amagi Join Panel on Fast TV

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), Co-Founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, Director, Content Acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP Content Licensing and Business Development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification – The Exploding Opportunity of Fast TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheWrap

Apple Strikes Deal With Roku for Apple TV+ Button on Remotes

In an effort to drive more viewers to its streaming service, Apple is now paying to have an Apple TV+ button on Roku’s newest remotes. The agreement between the two sides was first reported by The Verge back in April, but the first look at Roku’s updated remote hit the company’s website on Wednesday morning. The Apple TV+ button sits alongside buttons for streaming rivals Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.
BusinessStreet.Com

Amazon Asks FTC to Bar Chair Khan From Matters Tied to Company

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares firmed on Wednesday after a report that the retail/technology colossus requested that Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan be recused from Amazon issues. That’s because she has criticized Amazon for monopolist practices. Amazon stock stock recently traded at $3,467, up 0.5%. It has risen...
BusinessVariety

Why Comcast Could Snap Up Roku

Comcast is eyeing Roku for acquisition, according to a new Wall Street Journal report. This is the latest in CEO Brian Roberts’ ongoing interest in the connected-TV and device space. Comcast launched its own Xfinity Flex device in 2019, and VIP+ last year covered Comcast’s plans on launching a line of smart TVs powered by its Xfinity service.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Comcast Drops a Hint; Shares of ROKU, ViacomCBS Soar

Shares of the California-based company, Roku, Inc., (ROKU), surged 4.5% to close at $421.70 on June 23, after a report of Comcast (CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts’ comments kindled speculation of a potential acquisition of Roku or a merger with ViacomCBS (VIAC). The comment also lifted shares of ViacomCBS up by...
MLBFortune

Comcast has big streaming dreams to compete with Netflix and Disney

Comcast wants to become a streaming powerhouse. So it’s reportedly mapping out a strategy that could mean the release of new services and platforms or, separately, deals with ViacomCBS or Roku, according to The Wall Street Journal. But the company faces some pretty daunting challenges. As part of its strategy,...
BusinessBenzinga

Why A Comcast Buyout Of Roku Is Unlikely

A report this week from the Wall Street Journal suggested media giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) could be looking to make an aggressive move into the streaming space. On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said Comcast has a very strong set of assets and is well-positioned to attack the streaming market organically.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On SoFi, ViacomCBS And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he likes SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He likes it better as a long-term investment than as a trade. Karen Firestone said inflation is a sign of a strong economy as long as it's not spiking very high. To protect herself from inflation, she would buy companies that can pass on price to their customers. She owns Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).
BusinessCNBC

Cramer on contested report that Comcast is considering M&A deals to compete in streaming

Shares of CNBC's parent company Comcast were down sharply Wednesday on a Wall Street Journal story that reported the company is set to go on an M&A spending spree to better take on the streaming landscape. In a statement to CNBC, Comcast says the report "is pure speculation," adding that both Comcast's CFO and NBC's Jeff Shell recently said at analyst events that they "aren't in need of any new assets right now." CNBC's Jim Cramer, Carl Quintanilla and David Faber discuss.
BusinessCNBC

Comcast pushes back on reports it's considering an M&A spending spree

CNBC parent company Comcast is pushing back on a report from the Wall Street Journal that says the company is set to go on an M&A spending spree to better take on the streaming landscape. In a statement to CNBC, Comcast says the report "is pure speculation," adding that both Comcast's CFO and NBC's Jeff Shell recently said at analyst events that they "aren't in need of any new assets right now." Rich Greenfield, co-founder of LightShed Partners, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Comcast Isn't Buying Roku

Shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) rose 3% and 5% respectively on Wednesday, fueled in part by buyout speculation following a Wall Street Journal story. A source close to Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts says that the cable and connectivity giant is scoping out the potential of a tie-up with Viacom or an acquisition of Roku.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Roku, ViacomCBS Stocks

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares shot up over 4.5% and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares were up over 2.6% at the end of the regular session on Wednesday. What Happened: The movement in the stock prices was fueled by a report from The Wall Street Journal that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts is eyeing a possible collaboration with ViacomCBS or acquiring Roku in a bid to buttress the company’s future in streaming.
Businesstrekmovie.com

Report: Comcast Considering Merger With ViacomCBS To Create Mega-Streamer

Following speculation by industry analysts, a new report indicates that media giant Comcast is considering making a bid for ViacomCBS to shore up its streaming strategy. While at the same time, ViacomCBS is making some internal moves to prioritize streaming at Paramount+, home of the Star Trek Universe on TV.