Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About Being ‘Buddies’ With Brad Pitt
In what shouldn't be shocking news because, yes, exes can get along, Jennifer Aniston says she and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are actually, truly, friends. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston told Howard Stern on June 23, per People. She and her Friends costars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, appeared on Stern's radio show together, and Aniston recalled working with Pitt on a recent virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. She said reading with Pitt was “absolutely fun” and explained, “We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched [the virtual table read] and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.”www.glamour.com