Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About Being ‘Buddies’ With Brad Pitt

The HBO Max Friends reunion special has come and gone, but the show’s stars are still thinking back about their time on the popular NBC sitcom, including Jennifer Aniston. Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 23, the Morning Show star opened up about an unnamed male actor who had an “attitude” on set. “It was as if they were just too above this to be on a sitcom,” she recalled. “I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.'”