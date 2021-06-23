Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

North Country leaders want more done to open border

By ADIRONDACK DAILY ENTERPRISE Staff report
Post-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral New York government and business leaders say Canada needs to do much more than the slight loosening of entry restrictions it announced Monday. Starting July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days or more upon entering Canada. Yet each of those people still has to provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival and have a quarantine plan in case the second test comes back positive.

poststar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Plattsburgh, NY
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Country#Open Border#U S Senate#New Yorkers#Asap#D Chateaugay Lake#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthknkx.org

Trudeau wants more Canadians vaccinated before opening border

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to all non-essential traffic until July 21. And this time the extension of the closure is a little different. In announcing the closure for another month on Friday, the Canadian government also said it would release further details Monday about allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country.
PoliticsPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Sorry New Yorkers (and the Rest of the Country), the Canadian Border Won’t Open in June

Watching the news over the course of the last year regarding the status of the Canadian border has been like sitting on a stomach tossing rollercoaster of emotions. One minute Americans and Canadians alike are rejoicing at the news that the border may be about to open (last week was jam-packed with that speculation) and then next our joy-filled balloons are deflated as we learn that rather than opening, the border closure has been extended. Again.
Politicsvpr.org

Juneteenth In The North Country: Celebrating Freedom, Promoting Healing

Juneteenth is a holiday that dates back to 1865, when the last enslaved people were set free in this country. There’s a national debate underway over how racism and slavery should be remembered. This story originally aired on North Country Public Radio. You can find the original piece, here. But...
ImmigrationLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: Illegal border crossings threaten our country

A recent news report stated that since January well over 1 million people have entered our country by illegally crossing our southern border. Now, 1 million is a staggering number, but the report added that it does not include an estimate of those who crossed and were not apprehended by our border patrol. If the current rate of illegal entry continues, by year end that number will soar to over 2 million.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Politicsharrisondaily.com

North Korean leader swears to overcome economic hardships

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “solemnly swore” to navigate his country out of deepening economic troubles as he concluded a major ruling party meeting, acknowledging …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Which Countries Are Open For Americans?

United States air travel has seen a strong return in recent weeks. Domestic capacity is undoubtedly on the right path, and now International services are starting to return, with the US relaxing its restrictions to numerous destinations. Here is a look at which nations are allowing travel from the US...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
San Diego, CAKPBS

San Diego Leaders Call For End To Border Restrictions

Political leaders from across San Diego County gathered Thursday in San Ysidro to call for an end to travel restrictions at the U.S./Mexico border. They say the restrictions are hurting businesses in the area. Just this week, the U.S. extended COVID-19 restrictions against non-essential travel across both the southern and...
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
ImmigrationCourier News

Making a more secure border

Surf the latest U.S. headlines on immigration, and you’ll read plenty of criticisms from Republicans against Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the southern border and plenty of frustrations from Democrats that she needs to focus more on the root causes of migration out of Central America. Lost in this back-and-forth is a noteworthy development: the formation of a task force led by the Department of Justice to go after human smugglers and traffickers.
Foreign PolicyDerrick

US House votes to ease entry process for Afghan interpreters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives easily passed legislation Tuesday that would make it easier for Afghans who worked for the American military or NATO to relocate to the U.S. Under the bill, former interpreters, drivers and others who supported the war effort would no longer be required...
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.