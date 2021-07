PENDLETON — Pendleton finished the Intermountain Conference regular season Friday, June 17, with a 50-33 victory over Hood River. “We were missing a ton of kids tonight,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “We were missing six full time varsity kids tonight for various reasons. I was really, really happy with our older kids. It would have been easy for them to take over the game. I was pleased with how we played as a team. That shows the level of commitment they have, and the leadership was phenomenal.”