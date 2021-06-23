College World Series 2021: Bracket Predictions, Start Times for Thursday
The eight-team field that advanced to the College World Series has already been trimmed to six. Better luck next time, Arizona and Tennessee. This is the win-or-go-fishing portion of the double-elimination tournament, and Thursday's one-game slate again offers no margin for error. Texas and Virginia will tussle, with the winner advancing to face the strikeout kings from Mississippi State and the loser heading into a summer of what-if questions.bleacherreport.com