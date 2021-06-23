College World Series 2021: Bracket Predictions, Start Times for Thursday

Men’s College World Series action is back for the first time in two years, and there’s going to be some thrilling matchups coming up. One of the most explosive pitching staffs in the nation in No. 4 Vanderbilt will face off against the highest-scoring lineup in the nation in No. 5 Arizona in the first bracket, while a pair of the highest-ranked teams in the country square off with No. 2 Texas taking on No. 7 Mississippi State.