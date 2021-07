Finally we can say that justice has been served with the recent 22 and a half prison sentence given to disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. This past year has been traumatic on so many of us including myself. Locally we had to deal with 2 Hurricanes back to back. Nationally, we had to deal with a global pandemic. Then in May of last year, the cry heard around the world had us all at a standstill. On May 25, Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck and staying there as George cried out for his deceased mother.