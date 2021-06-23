Chariton Varsity girls split games at Oskaloosa Tourney

The Garden City Boys Varsity lacrosse team was back in action on Wednesday, June 9th as they hosted Herricks in the quarterfinal first round of the Nassau County Class B playoffs. The team was again led by an outstanding effort on offense by senior Captain Ryan Connolly who absolutely dominated the first quarter with six goals and an assist. The Garden City boys were in control from the opening faceoff win by Jack Cascadden. Seniors Pat Gaven, Tommy Engelke and Ian Paisley each had three goals and junior Mike Fargione was again a huge contributor with a goal and four assists to help lead No. 1 Garden City over No. 8 Herricks. Also contributing in a big way were seniors Kyle Carney with two goals and Terry Going with a goal and an assist and junior Ryan Maher with a goal and an assist. Senior Owen Quinn also had a goal and contributing with assists were Max Codignotto, Gerard O’Connor, Griffin Minuto, Luke Schmitt, Henry Gibbons and Tanner Schmitt. Drew Quinn, Colin Walsh and Chris Allen all registered saves in goal in the convincing 23-2 win. The well-executed win improved Garden City’s record to 10-3 on the season.