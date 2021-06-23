Cancel
Chariton, IA

Chariton Varsity girls split games at Oskaloosa Tourney

By Bill Howes Associate Editor
Chariton Leader
 8 days ago

The Chariton Varsity softball team split a pair of games at the Oskaloosa Tourney on Saturday, June 5. The Lady Chargers lost to Oskaloosa, 10-6, in the first game and they beat Cardinal of Eldon, 11-5, in the second game. At the time, the split moved Chariton’s record to 4-4 overall.

