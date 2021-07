Oklahoma State started the 2020-2021 athletic year in the national spotlight for unwanted reasons but ended the year on the national stage for all the right reasons. In the midst of a pandemic, OSU found itself in the national media cycle surrounding a One America News T-shirt that head coach Mike Gundy wore that caused multiple players to speak out. OSU men’s basketball had also been hit with a postseason ban after landing the top-rated recruit in Cade Cunningham.