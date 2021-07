Cover your eyes as a new version of the meta horror film heads toward production. Producers Kiko Martínez of Nadie es Perfecto and Antonio Pérez of Maestranza Films have announced their joint production of ANGUISH, set to be directed by F. Javier Gutiérrez of the award-winning BEFORE THE FALL (a.k.a. TRES DÍAS). The original, written and directed by Bigas Luna and released in Spain in 1987 and the U.S. a year later, stars Michael Lerner as a deranged eye doctor who cuts the orbs out of his victims, under the control of his mother (POLTERGEIST’s Zelda Rubinstein). His story turns out to be a movie whose audience is terrorized by another murderer. The remake is described as “An ode to theaters in the middle of this tendency to view content at home through streamers. Cinema within cinema in a sinister Freudian parallelism between reality and fiction that is obsessed with the viewer’s gaze.”