On Thursday, June 24, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. met virtually with new Office of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who awarded the territory $3.4 million and assured the governor that the Office of Insular Affairs (OIA) will work with the Government of the Virgin Islands (GVI) in its discussions with the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) about Limetree Bay and about streamlining the fiscal processes between the GVI and the U.S. treasury.