Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the Olympic team for before stepping away from the sport. But then the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year because of the pandemic, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.

spectrumnews1.com
