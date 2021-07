Happy Fourth of July weekend, Treasure Valley! Without a doubt, these next several days will be filled with family, BBQ, and of course the constant popping of fireworks!. There are plenty of local fireworks shows taking place this weekend (listed below) but we all know that as kids, or if you're a parent with kids, you can usually find yourselves and your neighbors in your driveways lighting off your own little firework celebration! St. Luke's Children's Hospital warns us to watch out for the dangers surrounding our little ones.