NIU to require all students on campus vaccinated against COVID-19

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University will require all students returning to campus to live in residence halls or attend in-person classes provide documentation they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This requirement is part of NIU’s ongoing response to, and management of, the COVID-19 pandemic on its campuses. The university said the requirement is in place to protect the health and safety of their campus community and facilitate the return to face-to-face learning and traditional campus activities this fall.