Sometimes in an emergency, you just can’t reach your phone. That’s why using Alexa and setting up the smart assistant to trigger life alerts is useful for fall detection. When you adjust your settings, you can make it so that all you need to do is shout “Alexa, ask my buddy to send help” to communicate to your emergency contacts that you need urgent attention. In this article we'll be covering how to use your Amazon Alexa as a medical alert system.