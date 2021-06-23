Cancel
Missouri State

Child Tax Credit monthly payments will begin in July for Missouri families

By Tatum Goetting
northeastnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Child Tax Credit (CTC) will be entering Missouri families’ bank accounts July 15, according to a press release from U.S. Representative Emmanuel Cleaver II (D-MO). The Tax Credit will provide families with children ages 0 to 5 with $300 monthly and $250 monthly for children ages 6-17. Previously, the credit had excluded children who had turned 17. Eligible families will receive up to $1,800 in cash through December.

