Child Tax Credit monthly payments will begin in July for Missouri families
The Child Tax Credit (CTC) will be entering Missouri families’ bank accounts July 15, according to a press release from U.S. Representative Emmanuel Cleaver II (D-MO). The Tax Credit will provide families with children ages 0 to 5 with $300 monthly and $250 monthly for children ages 6-17. Previously, the credit had excluded children who had turned 17. Eligible families will receive up to $1,800 in cash through December.northeastnews.net