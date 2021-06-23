Disneyland News: Russell Wilson Announced As One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’; Celebrates with Kids From his Foundation at Disneyland Resort

In March of 2020 the Disneyland Resort closed down, and the vast majority of it remained that way for over a year. Today, July 2, the iconic Disneyland Hotel finally reopens, the last major location inside the resort to do so. Now, both theme parks, all three hotels, and nearly all the shopping and dining locations of Downtown Disney are available to guests in at least some capacity. However, it turns out that not every Disneyland location survived, as two popular restaurants inside of the hotels, The PCH Grill at Paradise Pier, and the iconic Steakhouse 55 at the Disneyland Hotel, will not be reopening, ever.