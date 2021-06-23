Rockwall’s patriotic celebration to include fly-over, parachute jump at Harry Myers Park

Cancel
ROCKWALL, TX (June 23, 2021) Nijee Cooper, our Blue Ribbon News team videographer and media guy (back row, far right) had the opportunity to take flight aboard this vintage WWII Navy R4D-6S airplane flown by the Dallas-Fort Worth wing of the Commemorative Air Force, on its way to a flyover at Harry Myers Park in Rockwall a couple years ago. The flyover will take place again this year at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3rd, followed by a parachute demonstration at approximately 7:30 p.m. before the fireworks display at dusk. The Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117 will narrate the demonstration as the jump team enters the park.

Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

DFW Restaurant Week returns benefiting North Texas Food Bank, Lena Pope

Restaurant Week runs August 9 through September 5, 2021. Participating Restaurants Revealed on “Reservation Day” July 12. Dallas | Fort Worth – June 30, 2021 – North Texas’ largest culinary event, DFW Restaurant Week presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers, returns again this summer, supporting local restaurants and charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope with every delicious prix fixe meal for a deal.
Rowlett, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Heroes Bridge Memorial Park in Rowlett envisioned to be first of its kind in U.S.

ROWLETT, TX (June 22, 2021) Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and supporters of the #WalktheBridge movement are looking to bring a one-of-a-kind memorial park to the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. The 22.5-acre park would be the first of its kind in the country – a place of peaceful reflection and healing for families of first responders and veterans who have committed suicide.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News Summer 2021 print edition hits mailboxes throughout Rockwall, Heath

ROCKWALL, TX – June 21, 2021 — Below is a digital look at our Summer 2021 print edition. Our print publication delivers 8x/year to more than 15,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath. Extra copies are usually available for pick up at the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce, the JER Chilton YMCA, the Rockwall County Library, Samee’s Pizza Getti, Lakeside Florist, Joe Willy’s, The Hawk’s Nest, The Bagel Lady, Tom Thumb-Heath, and various other local businesses.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Pepper, our Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (June 21, 2021) Gorgeous two-year old Pepper might be a little bit shy, but she is also friendly and brave and loves to play and snuggle! She was with small children in her foster home when she was a kitten, and she was adopted by an 11-year old boy. Pepper was recently returned to us because her family needed to move in with other family members and she wasn’t invited.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Good Neighbor: Zora Wesley, owner of Z’s Catfish

Meet Zora Wesley, owner of Z’s Catfish at 127 Kenway St. in Rockwall. Zora is a single mother of three grown children (Akilah 38, Brandon 29, and Corey 27) and grandmother to Laila (12), Amina (10) and Zuri (7). She says her children and grandchildren are her whole world! Zora is not only a fantastic cook, but an athlete at heart and loves to stay fit by doing a variety of activities such as hiking, hitting the batting cages and bowling (she has been invited twice to bowl in the U.S. Open!). Blue Ribbon News recently caught up with “Z” to learn more about Rockwall’s beloved catfish cook.
Visual ArtPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Local artist transforms home into mosaic wonderland

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, TX (June 23, 2021) On a plot of sprawling acreage out in rural McLendon-Chisholm sits a home that simply has to be seen to be believed. Local artist Barbara Dybala has spent the past decade transforming her home/studio into an artistic wonderland full of her beautifully crafted mosaics covering just about every surface. The studio – aptly named Hidden Mosaic – opens to the public once a year, on Mother’s Day.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Lori Bailey named new principal at Linda Lyon Elementary School

ROCKWALL, TX (June 23, 2021) Lori Bailey was named the new principal of Linda Lyon Elementary School at the monthly board meeting, June 21, 2021. Mrs. Lori Bailey continues her service in this new role at Linda Lyon Elementary School. Mrs. Bailey has served students in public education for 16 years, including the past year as the Assistant Principal at Linda Lyon Elementary and three years as the Assistant Principal at Howard Dobbs Elementary.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Danielle Patterson named new principal at Sherry & Paul Hamm Elementary School

ROCKWALL, TX (June 23, 2021) Danielle Patterson was named the new principal of Sherry & Paul Hamm Elementary School at the monthly Rockwall ISD board meeting, June 21, 2021. Mrs. Danielle Patterson continues her service in this new role at Sherry and Paul Hamm Elementary School Principal. Mrs. Patterson has served students in public education for 14 years, including four years as the Assistant Principal of Amy Parks-Heath Elementary School and is currently a Rockwall ISD Elementary Summer School Principal.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Carter BloodCare Donor Center in Rockwall offers community opportunity to #GiveLife during nationwide blood supply shortage

ROCKWALL, TX (June 18, 2021) As vaccines continue to roll out to help stem the number of positive COVID cases, there’s one vital resource that remains scarce across the country. Carter BloodCare reports the need for blood has reached critical levels – especially for type O and B – around the nation and right here in the Rockwall community.
Wylie, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Lions, Tigers, and Watermelons!

WYLIE, TX (June 18, 2021) – In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Education Center invites the community to join them as they host a Watermelon Toss for the big cats from 1 to 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Located at 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, TX 75098, In-Sync Exotics...