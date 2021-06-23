Rockwall’s patriotic celebration to include fly-over, parachute jump at Harry Myers Park

Meet Zora Wesley, owner of Z’s Catfish at 127 Kenway St. in Rockwall. Zora is a single mother of three grown children (Akilah 38, Brandon 29, and Corey 27) and grandmother to Laila (12), Amina (10) and Zuri (7). She says her children and grandchildren are her whole world! Zora is not only a fantastic cook, but an athlete at heart and loves to stay fit by doing a variety of activities such as hiking, hitting the batting cages and bowling (she has been invited twice to bowl in the U.S. Open!). Blue Ribbon News recently caught up with “Z” to learn more about Rockwall’s beloved catfish cook.