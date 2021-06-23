Rockwall’s patriotic celebration to include fly-over, parachute jump at Harry Myers Park
ROCKWALL, TX (June 23, 2021) Nijee Cooper, our Blue Ribbon News team videographer and media guy (back row, far right) had the opportunity to take flight aboard this vintage WWII Navy R4D-6S airplane flown by the Dallas-Fort Worth wing of the Commemorative Air Force, on its way to a flyover at Harry Myers Park in Rockwall a couple years ago. The flyover will take place again this year at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3rd, followed by a parachute demonstration at approximately 7:30 p.m. before the fireworks display at dusk. The Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117 will narrate the demonstration as the jump team enters the park.blueribbonnews.com