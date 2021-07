Courtney Fields, an A&M-Commerce alum and staff member, was featured in an NBC News story on June 7. The news story shares how Fields, a former Lion basketball player, endured a double mastectomy, followed by blood clots that resulted in a leg amputation. Through her loss, Fields wants to help others gain faith and strength as they face their own hardships. Fields graduated from A&M-Commerce with a Bachelor of Science in global e-learning (now higher education and learning technologies) and a Master of Science in higher education. She currently serves as an academic concierge in the College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts at A&M-Commerce. View the news story.