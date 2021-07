A bill passed by both the state Senate and Assembly would create a mandated savings plan for private sector employees throughout New York. Legislation creating the Secure Choice Program goes back three years, and supporters are now lobbying for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to put his signature on an amendment that would give workers at small businesses with at least 10 employees the chance to put their money into a Secure Choice IRA. Employees also would be able to opt-out under the current legislation, which has support from Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.