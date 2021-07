In the nine years since it’s been on the ear, My 600-Lb. Life has documented dozens of stories of people who are determined to lose weight. For many of the people featured on the show, their unhealthy relationship with food began at an early age. Over the years, their eating habits have gotten so bad that if they don’t make changes soon, death is inevitable. That was the harsh reality for Lacey Hodder when she appeared on an episode of the show during season seven. At the time, she weighed nearly 700 pounds and she knew she needed to make some serious changes. Throughout the episode, viewers watched her struggle to stick to Dr. Nowzaradan’s weight loss program.