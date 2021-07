The other day I was pulled up to a stoplight, getting ready to turn right on Division. As always, St. Cloud streets are pretty busy during the week, and this was right around lunch time. I pulled up to the light. I stopped. I looked both ways 3 times, and slowly started to turn on Division, when out of nowhere, a gentleman came speeding across the intersection on his bike. If I hadn't been pulling out slowly, I would have hit him as I entered the street.