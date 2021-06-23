Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Just over half of Idaho adults received COVID-19 vaccine

KXLY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just over half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday that 50.2% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose but that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% by July 4. Still, she said Idaho continues to make gains in vaccination rates.

www.kxly.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Boise, ID
Coronavirus
Boise, ID
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Boise, ID
Vaccines
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Ap#Idaho Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...